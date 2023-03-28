Alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency is a rare inherited disorder that can lead to serious chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). While there's no cure, treatments and lifestyle changes can help you manage your symptoms and protect your lungs from further damage.

COPD is a group of lung conditions that includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis. The most common symptoms people have as lung disease develops due to AAT deficiency are:

Wheezing

Shortness of breath

A chronic cough with phlegm

Repeated colds

Pneumonia

Ronald Crystal, MD, chairman of genetic medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine, said people are most often diagnosed with AAT deficiency after they visit their doctor due to breathlessness.

“They go up a flight of stairs and they're short of breath. They walk up the subway stairs and they're short of breath. They try to run, say after a bus or something, and they're short of breath,” says Crystal, also a pulmonary doctor who has treated more than 500 people with the disease.