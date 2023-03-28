It's not always easy to get a diagnosis of alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency, a rare condition that sometimes leads to serious lung and liver damage. In fact, most people who have this disorder are never diagnosed at all, experts say. Also called alpha-1, this genetic condition means you don't have enough of the alpha-1 antitrypsin protein in your bloodstream. When it affects your lungs, it can lead to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Normally, AAT protects your lungs from being damaged while your immune system fights infection and inflammation. But without enough AAT, substances released during the immune process may harm your lungs and make them more prone to damage from smoking or pollution.

Who Gets AAT Deficiency? Experts estimate that AAT deficiency affects about 1 in every 3,500 people in the U.S. But only about 10% of them know they have it. “It’s very underdiagnosed,” says Mike Wells, MD, associate professor of pulmonary, allergy and critical care medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine. About 3% of people with COPD are thought to have undetected alpha-1. You might hear the condition called "genetic COPD" when it's caused by an AAT deficiency.