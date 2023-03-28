By Tracy Winn, as told to Kara Meyer Robinson I was a wheezy sort of kid who got tired easily and seemed to catch every passing virus. It ran in my family. I remember one day my pediatrician sat me on his table and said, “Oh, you poor thing. You have asthma.” Asthma might have been part of it, but no one really knew what “it” was. In college, I took good care of myself and still caught every respiratory germ. I had shots for environmental allergies and took medication every day. In my 20s, as an elementary school teacher, I kept getting pneumonia and had to cut back my hours. My primary symptom was and still is shortness of breath.

Connecting the Dots About 15 years ago, when I was 54, I had a CT scan for diverticulitis. To my doctor’s surprise, it showed emphysema in the lower part of my lungs. Since I’d never been a smoker, she had me tested for alpha-1-antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency, a genetic form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).