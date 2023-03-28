By Wissam Chatila, MD, PhD, as told to Kara Meyer Robinson When you learn you have genetic chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the first step is to educate yourself about your diagnosis. If you have genetic COPD, also called alpha-1, it means you have low levels of alpha-1-antitrypsin (AAT). That's a protein made in the liver that travels through your bloodstream and protects your lungs. If there's too little AAT circulating in your blood, you can get liver disease or lung disease. It’s important to be aware of treatments and other resources that are available to you. Since this is a genetic condition, you may want to consider screening your family members, too.

Managing Alpha-1: A Step-by-Step Strategy I use a variety of strategies to help patients manage alpha-1. First, I do blood tests to establish their genotype, or type of genetic defect. This helps me see whether they meet the criteria for augmentation therapy. Augmentation therapy, or replacement therapy, uses AAT from donors to increase AAT in your lungs and prevent more damage. It may be good for certain patients, but not others.