Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a rare medical condition that’s difficult to diagnose and gets worse with time. To get ahead of this condition, getting a timely diagnosis with specialized care and PAH-specific medications is key.

But for most people, getting a proper diagnosis and referral to a pulmonary hypertension care clinic can take up to a year or more. This delay can be far greater for people of color, especially Black and Hispanic people. And this can result in worse outcomes for minorities with PAH.

In fact, health databases on PAH show that Black women are more likely to die across all ages and genders compared to other groups of people.

Why is that? Research shows there are several structural barriers in society that cause this. Here’s a look at how pinpointing and addressing PAH care gaps can improve access to treatments and long-term health for minorities.