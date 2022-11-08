Because pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) often causes shortness of breath, swelling, and fatigue, exercise may seem like the last thing you should do. But the right kind -- with your doctor’s OK -- can help symptoms and boost quality of life.

How Exercise Helps

Almost any way you slice it, exercise is good medicine.

“We call sitting the new smoking,” says Eugene Chung, MD, chair of the American College of Cardiology Sports and Exercise Cardiology Leadership Council and professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan. “If you live a predominantly sedentary lifestyle, the biggest bang for your buck, health-wise, is to get up and start moving around more often.”

Regular exercise helps the heart and body work smarter, not harder. It keeps your blood vessels in good shape and eases inflammation. All these have a positive impact on PAH.

Here’s how: PAH stresses the right ventricle of your heart. This stress starts a cascade of changes in your body. One of those is a bump in adrenaline, the hormone that triggers your “fight or flight” response.