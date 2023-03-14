Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a rare disease without a cure that’s often not diagnosed until it’s in advanced stages. When you're diagnosed with a condition such as PAH, it’s important to receive the best care possible. But certain groups may run into obstacles known as health disparities. Health disparities are preventable differences in the way you are cared for due to your race, socioeconomic group, or other factors that could leave you at a disadvantage. PAH gets worse over time, and there’s a high risk of death. Early treatment can help people live longer with this form of pulmonary hypertension (PH). That’s why early detection, better therapies, and aggressive treatments are critical. But disparities in treatment remain a challenge.

What Disparities Are Unique to People With PAH? Social determinants of health like your race, where you live, and how much money you have can influence your health with any condition. But in PAH, the disease itself can put you at a disadvantage. You may think symptoms like fatigue and shortness of breath are just a normal part of aging. By the time you get to a doctor about these symptoms, the disease could be advanced, says Charles P. Vega, MD, a clinical professor of family medicine at University of California, Irvine.

One in five people with PAH had symptoms for more than 2 years before getting a diagnosis. A person with shortness of breath may be diagnosed with asthma but may also have PAH that goes undiagnosed. Or their symptoms may be misdiagnosed completely, says Stephen C. Mathai, MD, an associate professor with The Johns Hopkins Pulmonary Hypertension Program. Another disparity unique to PAH is the significantly high cost of frequent follow-up care and medications.