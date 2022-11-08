Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a form of pulmonary hypertension that causes the small arteries of your lungs to thicken and narrow. This can lead to high blood pressure in your lungs.

While there’s no cure for PAH, there are many treatment options that can help control your symptoms. It’s important to work closely with the doctor to ensure your PAH treatment continues to work.

“Treatments range from medication all the way up to transplantation,” says Richard N. Channick, MD, a pulmonologist at UCLA. Your treatment plan might include:

Vasodilators. Blood vessel dilators, called vasodilators, help relax and open your narrowed blood vessels to help blood flow. Your doctor may give you treatment through an intravenous (IV) infusion, under the skin, as a pill, or through inhalation. With inhalation, you’ll breathe in the medication through a machine called a nebulizer.

Anticoagulant medications. These drugs can help prevent blood clots. The most common form is warfarin (Coumadin, Jantoven).

Diuretics. These are "water pills" that help get rid of extra fluid in your body.