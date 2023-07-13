A perimenopausal Pagano breathed through the episode, and her panic passed within a minute or two. But she didn’t spot the connection between her shifting hormones and the unexplained worry until years later.

It's a regular day in her mid-40s, and Rochelle Pagano is on her way to work. But during the drive to the martial arts studio she runs with her husband on the outskirts of Philadelphia, she senses something is off. Suddenly, she feels short of breath and jittery. She’s tense and has no idea why.

“I remember thinking, ‘What is wrong with me? Why is my heart beating this way?’ ” Pagano says. “And that led to a vicious cycle of more anxiety.”

As she entered her early 50s, Pagano started to feel anxious all the time, a first for her. And sometimes her heart rate would quicken. The palpitations lasted “just a couple of quick beats,” but they happened often enough to make her worry about her health.

After her once-high energy levels tanked, so did her mood. Then she became “a different person” and lost her motivation to exercise and often felt depressed.

Now, the 53-year-old health and wellness coach helps other women manage the changes that come with female aging. But at the time, Pagano didn’t know about the anxiety and depression that can affect people as they move into menopause.

And like many folks, she blamed her bad mood on all the stuff that comes up in midlife. For example, you may go through menopause around the same time that your adult kids leave the house, you take on more responsibilities at work, or you need to care for aging parents.

Pagano’s menopause mood symptoms happened alongside a global pandemic. Then her ex-husband, the father of her three sons, died suddenly.

A deadly virus and losing a loved one can leave anyone emotionally drained. But Pagano realized something else was going on. “I wasn’t handling these things as well because of hormonal changes,” she says. “And that’s when I decided to do something."

After working with her doctor, a nutrition coach, and making healthy lifestyle changes, Pagano feels better than she has in years. “I’m not going to say the anxiety is 100% gone, but I feel good,” she says. “I feel like me again.”