After teaching elementary school for more than 30 years, I have embraced this season of life with open arms. I know it’s not like that for some, but I have learned some lessons that I try to pass on to women as they go through “the change.”

At first, I didn’t connect my night sweats to menopause. I figured it was due to the tea I had before bed or that the house was just warm. I tend to be on the colder side, so being hot was different for me. I would even take my temperature, thinking maybe I was sick.

I started menopause somewhat on the earlier side. I taught school for over 30 years and began menopause during my teaching career. I was about 45 years old, and I remember seeing the afternoon teacher (I taught morning kindergarten) fanning herself while I too was fanning myself! After talking for a bit, we realized we were both going through menopause.

Insomnia was also a challenge during that time. I thought it was from stress on the job or from just being a busy mom. I remember taking an allergy medication when I couldn’t sleep. Back then, they said you could take sinus medication if you needed to sleep. I’m not sure that’s what doctors recommend now, but it helped me.

I was thankful because I had moderate hot flashes and night sweats, but they weren’t as bad as some of my friends. They actually weren’t as bad as my mother’s hot flashes, either. I recall seeing sweat drip down her face when she was going through menopause.

I didn’t talk to my doctor a lot about my symptoms other than the time my period lasted 2 weeks. She put me on birth control for a while to get that stopped. She didn’t offer any other medications, but I don’t think I would have been open to them anyway. I didn’t want to use hormones because I had read about some of the side effects and risks.

I’m thankful I didn’t have a long list of symptoms other than hot flashes, night sweats, and insomnia. My toughest symptoms were during my periods where I’d have terrible cramps, mood swings, and the full list. By the time menopause rolled around, I was somewhat happy to be done with periods and all that.