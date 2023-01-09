Under-prescribed Menopause Relief: Women Suffer Needlessly

Sept. 1, 2023 -- An alarming gap bedevils menopause care in the United States – thanks to enduring myths about hormone replacement therapy and flaws in how new doctors are trained. The result: Countless women grapple with the physical and emotional toll of this life transition.

These shortcomings have led to an influx of doctors moving from traditional practice to virtual startups that focus on women’s health issues, treating patients who come to them desperate and frustrated after years of unresolved issues.

The solution is often so simple it is almost maddening, specialists say: vaginal creams containing low-dose estrogen, which can address the symptoms of menopause from vaginal dryness to recurrent urinary tract infections.

“Hands down, this is one of the most meaningful interventions I've ever offered to a patient, and yet it is underutilized,” said Ashley Winter, MD, chief medical officer and urologist at Odela Health, a digital women’s health clinic. “A lot of companies are blossoming in this menopause space because is underserved by traditional health care – your gynecologist typically deals with reproduction, and typically when women are done with child-bearing, they're kind of discharged from the care of their gynecologist.”