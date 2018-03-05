Simple Drug Packaging Shift Could Save Kids' Lives

THURSDAY, May 3, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- As America's opioid crisis continues, too many toddlers are accidentally overdosing on narcotic medicines. But a new study suggests that better packaging might curb the problem.

Among kids under the age of 6, single-dose packaging prompted a 79 percent decrease in the number of unintentional exposures to a narcotic called buprenorphine. The medication is given alone or with the drug naloxone to help drug abusers beat their addiction.

"Unintentional pharmaceutical exposures in kids are a continuing problem, representing about half of calls to poison control centers," said study author Dr. George Sam Wang. He is a pediatric emergency doctor at Children's Hospital Colorado and medical toxicologist at Denver Health's Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Center.

But changing to individual blister packs has made an impact in preventing children from getting to the drugs, Wang said.

"We've seen a decrease in the number of children accidentally ingesting these medications, even as the use of the medications has gone up in adults," Wang explained.

Between 2000 and 2015, poison control centers received more than 100,000 calls for opioid exposures in kids aged 5 and under. During that time, 68 deaths occurred, according to background information in the report.

For the new study, the researchers searched for accidental ingestions of buprenorphine-naloxone combination products based on calls to poison centers. The investigators looked at three time periods: before the introduction of single-dose packaging; during the time pharmaceutical companies were converting to single-dose packaging; and after single-dose packaging was widely available.

Now, over 80 percent of buprenorphine-naloxone products are distributed in single-dose packaging. Wang said the packaging is definitely a deterrent for kids, and is even a bit hard for adults to get into.

The findings showed that before single-dose packaging, for every 100,000 buprenorphine-naloxone prescriptions written, approximately 21 children under 6 years of age were accidentally exposed to the drug. During the transition period, that number dropped to about nine children per 100,000 prescriptions. After the single-dose packages became commonplace, just four youngsters were unintentionally exposed for every 100,000 prescriptions.