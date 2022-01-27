By Merle L. Diamond, MD, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson As a physician and lecturer specializing in headache medicine, I’m always looking for ways to help patients better manage chronic migraine. Chronic migraine means you have more than 15 days of headache per month, with eight that are migraine. In the past decade, the FDA has approved many new therapies, including drugs and alternative treatments. There’s been an explosion in migraine research. So there are many new ways to target chronic migraine, with more on the horizon.

The Challenge of Finding the Right Treatment When you have chronic migraine, finding the right treatment can be challenging. It usually involves a treatment plan that includes more than one approach. Not everyone responds to treatments the same way, so the process often involves trial and error. This has been a major challenge in treating chronic migraine, but it’s changing. One major development is that we now have a much clearer picture of what’s happening in the brain of someone with migraine.

Our newer therapies are much more targeted. That means they take direct aim at the changes in the brain and nervous system that happen in migraine. Some targeted treatments work by blocking pain receptors or binding with chemicals that cause pain. Others stop pain signals from being transmitted. With these advancements, we can develop treatment strategies that are easier to tolerate and more effective for each patient.

New Preventive Medicines One of the most exciting changes is the explosion of new preventive medications. These drugs aim to prevent migraine so you have more headache-free days. The drugs that are leading the way block calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP). CGRP is a peptide (a string of amino acids) that causes inflammation and transmits pain. These preventive medications include eptinezumab and rimegepant. Eptinezumab is an IV infusion you get every 3 months. Rimegepant also treats acute migraine pain (once an attack begins). Everyone’s different, so these medications may or may not work for you.