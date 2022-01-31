Three people who've lived with chronic migraine discuss what their journey has taught them, from the benefits of exercise to the importance of speaking up for yourself.

Exercise Your Body and Mind

Lindsay Weitzel, PhD, is an author and a podcast/webcast host for the National Headache Foundation.

My earliest memory was a migraine around age 4. I had head pain every day after that, until age 30. It was so serious that it caused me to have something called complex regional pain syndrome, which feels like fire burning down to your bone marrow.

I was a competitive swimmer. I used exercise to keep the pain level down, and to cope mentally and emotionally. By my sophomore year of high school, I couldn’t keep the pain down enough, and competition was impossible. That was a big deal for me -- not only because the exercise helped with the pain so much, but because as a teenager, swimming was such a big part of my identity.

By the time they came out with a medicine that helped me with my biggest migraines, I was 17. When sumatriptan became available, I took it on the days I had tests. It totally turned around my GPA.