By Yuri Cárdenas, as told to Evan Starkman

I’ve been living with chronic migraine for about 9 years, and it’s taken me lot of trial and error to learn how to get relief during a migraine attack.

The exact steps that work for me might not help someone else. Everybody with migraine disease is unique. The symptoms vary from person to person and even from one attack to another. It really takes experimentation, learning as much as you can about the disease, and, ideally, partnering with a certified headache specialist to find out what treatments and self-care techniques will help you.

My migraine attack is not the same as yours. But hopefully, you’ll find some help from the steps I take when I feel one coming on.