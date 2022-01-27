By Katie M. Golden, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson

As someone living with chronic migraine, every day is different. There’s no cure for this genetic neurologic disease, but there are things I do to manage my day-to-day life.

I'm 40 years old and I live in Santa Monica, CA. I’m a professional writer and an advocate for people with chronic pain conditions. I find strength to get through my days with this personal mantra: Never let your pain go to waste.

Let me explain.

I had my first migraine attack when I was 5 years old. Throughout grade school, college, and into my professional life, I continued to have migraine attacks. During some of these periods, I definitely met the criteria for having chronic migraine disease. But I didn’t realize it until later.

Eleven years ago, I had a migraine attack that I couldn’t shake. I missed 2 straight months of work and was completely bedridden.