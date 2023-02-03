Fast-acting migraine medication can wipe out a headache. But according to Christopher Gottschalk, MD, director of the Yale Headache & Facial Pain Center, this pain-free possibility often comes as a surprise to many who live with the neurological condition. The speed and success of each drug may vary with each attack.

“But one of the things I emphasize to people is I want to be sure that when you treat a migraine, you feel totally better in an hour or two,” he says. “And I say that to people every single day.”

Total or partial relief may come well before the 2-hour mark for some. Ask your doctor to go over the pros and cons of all your treatment choices. They’ll help you find the most effective medicine for your symptoms.