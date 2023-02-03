Migraine is a common neurological disorder, especially among women. But only about half of people who have it seek medical care for these intense headaches, and most wait before seeking help from a doctor. Fewer than that leave the doctor’s office with the right diagnosis and a treatment plan that works well.

While lack of access to care is a big a hurdle to managing migraine and one that affects people of color and other underserved groups more often, some experts think gender bias plays a big role in why migraine is so often misdiagnosed, underdiagnosed, and undertreated.

“It’s unfortunately another example of good old misogyny,” says Christopher Gottschalk, MD, a neurologist and director of Yale Medicine’s Head & Facial Pain Center. “It must be that women complaining of pain in their head and can’t function must be lazy, neurotic, or trying to get away with something. It can’t possibly be that they have this (medical) problem.”

No matter your race, ethnicity, or gender identity, it’s key that a medical professional take your head pain seriously. That’s because you might need a prescription for migraine-specific treatments.