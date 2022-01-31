By Arielle Hicks, as told to Alexandra Benisek

I've had migraines for as long as I can remember. As a child, I was always bubbly, involved in extracurriculars, and a straight-A student. One day, I had what I thought was a typical headache, but it wouldn’t go away. Then for weeks, I'd only get a day or two without a headache. Then weeks turned into months.

I was falling asleep in class. My grades were dropping. I wasn’t doing my homework, or doing well on tests anymore. I stopped hanging out with friends and playing sports. I didn't want to do even simple things like go to the movies because everything seemed to bother me.

Eventually, I was able to see a neurologist who told me that I had migraines. It was reassuring to get that diagnosis, to know that I wasn't crazy. Because at 13 years old, a lot of times, people say, “It's all in your head.”