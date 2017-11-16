Another Legacy of Terror Attacks: Migraines

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 13, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Survivors of terror attacks may be at risk of developing frequent migraines or tension-type headaches, a new study suggests.

Norwegian researchers examined the aftermath of a 2011 terrorist attack on a summer camp in Norway that left 69 people dead and 33 severely wounded. Most of the dead were teenagers.

The investigators followed more than 200 of the young survivors, looking at how many were suffering recurrent headaches. They found that many were -- and at a rate much higher than would be expected in the general population.

Specifically, the teens had a three-times higher rate of weekly or daily headaches.

"We found that the survivors more often suffer from headaches as compared to controls, with more frequent and severe complaints such as migraine," said the study's lead researcher, Dr. Synne Stensland, of the Norwegian Center for Violence and Traumatic Stress Studies in Oslo.

According to Stensland, the findings could have far-reaching implications.

"We need to acknowledge that survivors of terror -- and most likely other extreme violence -- may be struggling with severe headache complaints," she said.

When that's the case, Stensland added, the headaches would likely "affect their ability to cope in the aftermath of events."

Early treatment of migraines and tension headaches could prevent them from becoming chronic, she noted.

For the study, Stensland and her colleagues compared 213 attack survivors with more than 1,700 teenagers who had not experienced a terror attack. They served as "controls." Each survivor was matched with eight teens of the same age and gender.

In interviews four to five months after the attack, the survivors were asked about any headaches they'd had in the past three months. That, the researchers said, is past the usual time for "acute stress reactions" -- which are usually temporary and can be considered "normal."

Overall, a third of the girls were suffering from migraines, compared with 12 percent of girls in the comparison group. Among boys, 13 percent of survivors had migraines, versus 4 percent in the comparison group.