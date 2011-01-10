Could Estrogen Play a Role in Men's Migraines?

WEDNESDAY, June 27, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Many women with migraines have headaches triggered by hormonal fluctuations. Now a small study hints that estrogen could play a role in men's migraines, too.

The study of 39 men found that those with migraines had higher estrogen levels, on average, than men who were migraine-free.

On the other hand, both groups of men had similar testosterone levels. For the migraine group, that meant the overall testosterone-to-estrogen ratio was lower.

Researchers said the study, while small, points to the importance of hormone balance in men's migraines as well.

It has long been known that hormone fluctuations may trigger women's migraines. About three-quarters of migraine sufferers are women, and more than half of their migraines strike near the time of their monthly menstrual period, according to the U.S. Office on Women's Health.

The link is thought to be explained by shifts in "female" hormones, particularly estrogen, which affects pain perception. There is also evidence that estrogen makes the brain more susceptible to "cortical spreading depolarization," said Dr. Ron van Oosterhout, lead researcher on the new study.

That refers to a "spreading wave of hyperactivity" among cells at the brain's surface, followed by a period of "silence," explained van Oosterhout, a neurologist at Leiden University Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

It's considered a possible underlying cause of migraines.

Little research has looked into the role of hormones in men's migraines, and that research has focused on testosterone, said Dr. Jelena Pavlovic, an assistant professor of neurology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City.

"But hormones don't work in isolation," noted Pavlovic, who was not involved in the study.

That's why van Oosterhout and his team measured not only levels of testosterone, but also estradiol (a type of estrogen).

They took blood samples from 22 men with no history of recurrent headaches, and from 17 men with periodic migraines -- three times a month, on average.

Overall, the study found, men with migraines had higher estradiol levels between migraine attacks, versus migraine-free men. Their testosterone levels were similar.