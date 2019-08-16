Migraine Meds Recalled for Bacteria Risk

Aug. 16, 2019 -- Pfizer Inc. has recalled two lots of migraine medication because they may be contaminated with bacteria.

Pfizer issued the recall for Relpax (eletriptan hydrobromide) in 40-milligram tablets. The specific lots are AR5407 and CD4565.

The bacteria, from the genus pseudomonas and the genus burkholderia, can enter the bloodstream and cause serious, life-threatening infections. There is also a risk of temporary digestive illness without a serious infection. Risks are generally low for most people, while those with compromised immune systems, cystic fibrosis, and other disorders are at higher risk of life-threatening infections.

Pfizer says there have been no reports of injury.

Patients with the affected lots should return the medication to their pharmacy or contact Stericycle Inc. at 877-225-9750 for instructions on how to return it and be reimbursed.