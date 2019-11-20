FDA Approves New Type of Drug to Treat Migraines

By Amy Norton and E.J. Mundell

HealthDay Reporters

MONDAY, Dec. 23, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Migraine sufferers who cannot get relief from existing medications have a new treatment option, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday.

The pill, called ubrogepant (Ubrelvy) is for the immediate treatment "of migraine with or without aura [a sensory phenomenon or visual disturbance] in adults," the agency said in a news release.

Ubrogepant is not to be used to prevent migraines, the FDA said, only to treat an attack once it strikes.

"Migraine is an often disabling condition that affects an estimated 37 million people in the U.S.," said Dr. Billy Dunn, acting director of the Office of Neuroscience in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "Ubrelvy represents an important new option for the acute treatment of migraine in adults, as it is the first drug in its class approved for this indication."

According to the FDA, approval came after the results of two studies involving more than 1,400 adults.

"In both studies, the percentages of patients achieving pain freedom two hours after treatment [defined as a reduction in headache severity from moderate or severe pain to no pain] and whose most bothersome migraine symptom (nausea, light sensitivity or sound sensitivity) stopped two hours after treatment, were significantly greater among patients receiving Ubrelvy at all doses compared to those receiving placebo," the FDA said.

The drug is not without side effects however. In the two trials, potential side effects included nausea, fatigue and dry mouth.

Ubrogepant belongs to a new class of medications called CGRP inhibitors that has come to the market in the past year.

CGRP is a small protein released by the trigeminal nerve during migraine attacks. It's believed to play a key role in generating migraine misery, explained Dr. Richard Lipton, who directs the Montefiore Headache Center at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City.

The three approved CGRP inhibitors are all injection drugs that are used regularly, to prevent migraine attacks.

Ubrogepant is different because it's a tablet that treats migraines in progress. Another oral "gepant," called rimegepant, is also in the pipeline. Data on both drugs have been submitted to the FDA for approval, according to the companies developing them.