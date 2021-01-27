Exercise May Help Curb Migraine Attacks

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Anyone who gets frequent migraine symptoms knows the experience: the throbbing, the pain, the visual disturbances.

Exercise has long been a potential way to reduce migraine triggers, but a new study suggests it could be an especially effective with triggers such stress, depression and trouble sleeping.

"It's a complex relationship, but we know that exercise, generally speaking, helps increase levels of good neurotransmitters, like dopamine, norepinephrine, serotonin, which contribute to not only fewer headaches, but also better mood and overall well-being," said study author Dr. Mason Dyess, senior fellow at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Exercise also improves heart health and that helps with weight management, which is also associated with better migraine control, Dyess said.

The study included more than 4,600 people diagnosed with migraine. About 75% had 15 or more migraines a month. The other 25% had 14 or fewer.

Study participants completed a questionnaire about their migraine characteristics, sleep, depression, stress and anxiety. They also answered questions about how much moderate to vigorous exercise they got each week -- jogging, very brisk walking, playing a sport, heavy cleaning and bicycling, for example.

Researchers divided participants into five groups by frequency of exercise ranging from none to more than 150 minutes per week, the minimum recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). About 27% got the recommended amount or more.

Participants who got less exercise than recommended had increased rates of depression, anxiety and sleep problems, the study found.

Researchers found that 47% of the people who did not exercise had depression; 39% had anxiety, and 77% had sleep problems.

By comparison, about 25% of the most active group had depression; 28% had anxiety; and 61% had sleep problems.

The study also found a link between exercise and headache frequency. In the no exercise group, 5% had zero to four headache days a month, while many more -- 48% -- had 25 or more headache days per month.

In the high exercise group, 10% had low headache frequency and 28% had high headache frequency.