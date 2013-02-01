Virtual Roller Coaster Ride Study Brings New Insights Into Migraine

By Denise Mann

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, July 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Roller coasters race up, down, over and back again at breakneck speeds, but if you are one of the millions of people who get migraines, the risks may not be worth the thrill.

A new study by German researchers shows that folks who get migraines will more likely feel motion sickness and dizziness after a virtual roller coaster ride, compared with people who don't get these blinding headaches.

These symptoms correlated directly with changes in key brain areas, the researchers said, and those insights could further research into easing the headaches.

"Migraine patients reported more dizziness and motion sickness, as well as longer symptom duration and intensity in a virtual roller coaster ride, and the brain of migraine patients reacted differently," said study author Dr. Arne May, a professor of neurology at the University of Hamburg. "We found differences not just in [symptoms], but also in specific activations of areas within the brain's cerebellum and the frontal gyrus."