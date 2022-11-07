After Cherie Binns had breakthrough multiple sclerosis symptoms while being treated with an interferon drug, she weighed her options carefully.

In the end, her neurologist prescribed rituximab. It's a type of B-cell therapy, which gets its name because it targets the B cells that cause nerve damage when you have MS.

Binns, a 69-year-old nurse who works with MS patients in Wakefield, RI, says she has far fewer side effects than she did with the interferon medication. After a year and half on rituximab, she noticed improvements in her left-sided weakness, thinking problems, fatigue, and hand tremors. All are minimal now. The only side effect she had from rituximab was itching, which she controls with an antihistamine.

“There’s a lot of discussion in the MS community about the fact that people can live far more normal lives with a less intrusive therapeutic regimen,” she says.

Kelly Eichman, 40, had tried four other disease-modifying drugs since being diagnosed with relapsing-remitting MS in 2009. Then she started B-cell therapy with a B-cell therapy drug called ocrelizumab.

“Although I have only recently begun the biannual treatments, I am tempted to call it my ‘miracle drug,’ as I have not felt healthier since years before my MS diagnosis,” says Eichman, who is from southeast Minnesota.