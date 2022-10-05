By Ann Marie Johnson, as told to Shishira Sreenivas

I was diagnosed with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) on New Year’s Eve in 2002. I was 32. At that time, I had just started embarking on my career in Brooklyn, NY. I just graduated from grad school and had started my new job, and I was an independent woman. I was always on the move. It's funny because people often could hear me before they could see me. I'm a petite woman that used to wear 5-inch stilettos. Any given day, you could hear the clackity-clack as I was coming down the street or hallway. Life was pretty good.

One particular day while I was at work, I noticed that the pen I was using to write my notes with kept falling out of my hands. At first, I was like, OK, what's going on here? But it kept happening. I started feeling these funny feelings inside of my body. My supervisor was with me that day, so I said to her, “Look, I don't feel right. Something is not right.” She let me go home and told me to finish up later.