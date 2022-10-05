By Caroline Craven, as told to Hallie Levine

I learned I had MS almost 20 years ago, in 2001. I was only 35, yet I couldn’t walk or see without assistance. Today, I’m thriving. It’s so important for patients with MS to know that their diagnosis is not a death sentence. With the proper treatments, the disease can be controlled, and you can continue to live your best life.

After my MS diagnosis, I had to reinvent my life. I had to give up my marketing career -- I couldn’t work in an office 8 to 10 hours a day with my sensory overload and fatigue. Before MS, I was a whitewater kayaker, mountain biker, and rock climber. Suddenly, I found myself so exhausted I could barely walk from my car to the parking lot.

I enrolled in a 3-year, double-blind study at the University of Southern California for a T-cell vaccine. After the study, I was told I was on the placebo. But since I was doing better than most and definitely better than when I was first diagnosed, my neurologist joked that I should be a poster child for MS. I took her advice literally: I became a certified life coach and created a blog, GirlwithMS.com, to provide helpful information on how to live better with MS, including recipes, life hacks, and resources.