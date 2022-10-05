By Mariska Breland, as told to Camille Noe Pagán

I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2002, but I’d had symptoms for at least 3 years before that. I’m 45 now, but I was just 27 at the time. Most of my symptoms, like numb fingers or feet, never lasted long and were easy to dismiss. But that year, I got a weird pins and needles sensation in my left thigh, which my doctor thought was shingles.

Then I moved to Washington, DC, to work as a freelance video and event producer. Soon after I arrived, my vision got weird. I couldn’t really focus, and after a few days, I realized that every time I looked left I was seeing double. I went to see an ophthalmologist, who told me point-blank that I probably had MS. When I started crying, she said in a rude voice, “It isn’t fatal.”

It was devastating. But I went to see another doctor, a neuro-ophthalmologist who was really wonderful. She said to me, “Listen, Mariska, I see a lot of people with MS, and the vast majority are still walking years and years after their diagnosis.” As a young woman, that’s exactly what I needed to hear. Losing mobility was my biggest fear, and I realized it was time to take action and do whatever I could to keep that from happening. The neuro-ophthalmologist referred me to Georgetown, where I was diagnosed with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).

It wasn’t easy to be open at first. I was interviewing for a job after I was diagnosed, and I really needed better insurance than I had at the time. I recall asking the owner of the company specifically what insurance they offered so that I could see if the MS drug my doctor wanted me to take was on that plan. The employer said “Well, I can’t ask you about your health, but I just want to make sure we’re not buying a lame horse.” He couldn’t legally ask me that, but I needed the insurance, so I was quiet about my MS after that.