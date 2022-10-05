There have probably been more than 40,000 papers written on the topic of people following or not following their treatment plans. One thing we’ve found is that proactive follow-up from providers is helpful in getting people to start and continue it. Results are better when providers simply check in and ask questions like, “Are you missing any doses of your medication?” or “Are you having any side effects? If so, what are they?”

It’s also important that you and your provider work together. Our job as providers is to explain and ensure that you understand the benefits of your medicine and any side effects and risks. At the same time, it’s important for us to understand what’s important to you and what your concerns may be. Then that information can be used to make a shared decision. When we have shared goals and a shared decision-making process, we have the best chance for success.

There are also practical things you can do to help you stay the course. Set reminders on your phone that tell you when it’s time for your medication. Engage loved ones to help you but not nag you. Have them check in to ask if you’ve taken it. If not, what they can do to help you remember? The best way to stick to your plan is to address these things before they happen.

Most importantly, take ownership of your health. Make sure you understand why your treatments are important. Don’t be afraid to voice your concerns before you get started. Putting you in the driver's seat is probably the most important thing we can do as providers to help you maintain your therapy and manage your MS.