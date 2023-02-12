Thankfully, technology has always seemed to advance just when I’ve needed it most. Apple announced the first iPad in January 2010. I was in the hospital at the time and was increasingly frustrated using my laptop. With limited use of one arm, it was becoming more and more difficult to navigate my computer. Then, a friend of mine showed up at the hospital with a brand new iPad. It was so much easier for me to use since I just needed one finger to type over the screen.

I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 1996. My condition has left me a quadriplegic. I’m unable to move any muscles below my neck. But I can still speak, and my mind is as sharp as a tack. There’s no doubt that if it weren’t for advances in technology, I wouldn’t be able to live my life as I do at the moment. It’s allowed me to live independently and to lead a full, rich, productive life.

As my disease has evolved and progressed, so have the tools I use. Here’s a look at what makes my life with MS easier.

Wheelchair joystick. A few years ago, I began to find it too difficult to type directly on my iPad. Once again, advances in technology came through to help me. I discovered that there were wheelchair joysticks that could do more than help me get around. I ended up with one that had Bluetooth embedded in the handle. This allowed me to control my iPad simply by moving the stick left and right, up and down. I could once again navigate my screen and type.

Permobil Sip & Puff System. Unfortunately, as my multiple sclerosis progressed, I lost dexterity in my arms. I now spend most of my time in my bed. I take a sip of air into a wand (just like sipping into a straw), and that sends a signal via my Bluetooth to my iPad’s keyboard. I can then use the device to type. I found it complicated at first, but that’s the remarkable thing about us humans: our brains can adapt and learn very quickly. I now work fairly quickly on my iPad, and I use this technology to communicate with people via email. It's given me a much greater ability to interact with the world.