A biomarker we’re particularly excited about are neurofilament light chains (NFL). These are structural proteins inside nerve cells. When they get damaged, they are released into the surrounding fluid. From there, they find their way into the bloodstream, where they can be measured. It appears that elevated levels of NFL are associated with an increased risk to develop MS. Another biomarker we talked about a lot at the conference is serum glial fibrillary acidic protein (s-GFAP). These proteins are involved in controlling astroglial cells, which nourish cells in the brain and spinal cord. The hope is that we could use it, either by itself, or in combination with NFL, to help earlier diagnose MS. They may also help us set up more personalized treatments. It would be great if we could use these biomarkers as part of a panel of tests to help determine the best disease-modifying therapy to put a patient with MS on.

Promising new drugs are in the pipeline. More and more, researchers and pharmaceutical companies are paying attention to a specific type of immune cell in the brain called microglia. Some of these cells can cause MS to progress, and some may actually help reverse it. We’re looking for drugs that can get rid of the harmful cells and/or enhance the good ones. One way we want to do this is through a type of drug known as a Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor. These drugs inhibit the enzyme BTK, which in turn inhibit microglia. They will also hopefully reduce the activation of immune B cells, which are also involved in the progression of MS. There are at least four clinical trials going on right now, testing the use of these inhibitors for both relapsing remitting and progressive MS.

We’ve learned about what doesn’t work. For years, researchers thought that low levels of vitamin D might help to both treat and prevent MS. But two large trials reported at the conference revealed that that wasn’t true. One study of 140 people with relapsing remitting MS found that taking a high dose daily (5,000 IU) for 96 weeks didn’t reduce MS activity. Another found that people with clinically isolated syndrome (meaning they’d developed a neurologic symptom that hadn’t yet developed into definite MS) who took high levels of vitamin D for 48 weeks were no less likely to go on to develop MS than those who took a placebo. We don’t know for sure whether vitamin D can prevent MS from developing before you actually show symptoms, but we know pretty definitively now one thing: Vitamin D doesn’t seem to do much for people who already have MS. We can move on.