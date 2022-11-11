Dec. 15, 2022 – You probably don’t floss your teeth as often as your dentist recommends. (Once a day keeps the plaque away, according to the American Dental Association.) But when you do clean between your pearly whites, do you use the 99-cent spool from the drugstore, or the $10 roll from a subscription box?

If you’re just now learning about the existence of luxury dental floss, that's likely because interdental concoctions – from fruit-scented fibers doused with coconut oil to vegan, gluten-free bamboo floss – are relatively new to the roughly $5 billion annual oral health market in the United States.

High-end flosses are trendy, says Marion Manski, director of the Division of Dental Hygiene at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry, in Richmond. But do these products do a better job of removing the yuck between your teeth?

“I’m glad these products are out there for patients to choose. It may be their preference, and it’ll be the trick that works for them,” she says. “But I always am very wary of what the claims are.”