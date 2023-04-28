You’d never go for a walk wearing high heels or flip flops, right? You might be surprised to learn that wearing the wrong walking shoes could be just as bad for your knees. “Your shoes affect the amount of impact your knee takes with every step,” says Matt Minard, DPT, a physical therapist and orthopaedic specialist with Carolinas Healthcare System. “The right shoes are the first line of defense in dealing with knee pain.” All walking shoes aren’t the same. They can vary in how much cushioning and support they offer. The design also affects how the shoe feels and whether it creates pressure points on the foot, which can affect your walk and, in turn, worsen knee pain.

What Works? “There is no one brand that is best,” Minard says. “It’s all about how your foot fits in a particular shoe and how it affects your stride.” A walking shoe might not always be the best option, says Bryan Heiderscheit, PhD, professor of orthopedics and rehabilitation at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “Walking shoes can be more rigid and stiff, and that can interfere with your normal stride pattern and change the load on your knee, making pain worse,” Heiderscheit says. “A running shoe might offer more cushion and flexibility. If you have knee pain, you need to think beyond a stereotypical stiff leather walking shoe.”