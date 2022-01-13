Fat Injections Might Ease Pain of Plantar Fasciitis

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Belly fat is usually unwelcome, but new research suggests it may actually be good for something: relief from foot pain.

A small pilot study suggests that an injection of a patient's own fat cells can help ease the often-excruciating heel pain brought on by a condition known as plantar fasciitis.

"We take a small amount of fat from an area of excess — like the belly, inner thigh or love handles — and then inject the fat into the bottom of the foot near where the fascia inserts into the heel bone," explained study co-author Dr. Jeffrey Gusenoff. The arch-supporting fascia is a ligament that runs from the heel to the toes.

The minimally invasive outpatient procedure is performed under local anesthesia, said Gusenoff, a professor of plastic surgery at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, in Pennsylvania.

Among the 14 patients in the study, the procedure produced a notable "reduction in plantar fascia thickness and significant improvements in pain and quality of life," said Gusenoff. "Many people returned to activities they had given up in the past, so the improvement was significant for many in terms of being on their feet."