Take Steps to Protect Your Feet This Winter

TUESDAY, Dec. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Getting around in winter works best if you’re taking good care of the feet that take you places.

Orthopedic specialists at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City say they often see an uptick in avoidable injuries and foot problems during the winter.

They offered some tips for winterizing your feet.

First, make sure your winter shoes and boots still fit.

“Our feet change as we get older, and footwear that fit us last year may now be too tight,” said Dr. Mark Drakos, an orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon at HSS Long Island and the main hospital in Manhattan. “Squeezing your feet into shoes that are too snug can lead to foot pain, blisters, bruises and other problems.”

Drakos recommends shopping for new shoes and boots in the late afternoon or evening because feet get larger throughout the day. Take along the socks you plan to wear in cold weather. Thicker socks require more room.