What Are End-of-Life Doulas?

When people say someone had “a good death,” they usually mean that someone was comfortable and not in pain. But what if you could help their final days include the things they treasure -- like their favorite song playing, who is at their bedside, even the scent of a candle in the room -- so they feel at peace.

That’s why some people turn to end-of-life doulas. They are among the professionals who can help someone prepare for their death and reflect on their life: their greatest joys and regrets, any fears or worries on their mind, and how they want to be remembered.

It’s work that many people don’t want to think about.

“We live in a death-denying culture,” says Elizabeth Johnson, executive director of the Peaceful Presence Project, a nonprofit end-of-life doula collective in Bend, OR. Doulas can be part of the team that helps prepare people for death by opening up conversations about it, as well as providing comfort and resources. Hospice care teams and other palliative care practitioners also work in these areas.