It’s practically a rite of passage for new parents to spend time researching the best baby gear, setting up the nursery, and wondering just how much life will change with the addition of their little one.

If you have a physical disability, it’s no different. You just might have to modify some of the standard baby equipment to work for you or use it in different ways than other parents.

“Parenting is the same whether you have a disability or not,” says Tammy Rayess, an occupational therapist and mom of two who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. “You’re just doing things in a nontraditional way.”

“The challenge is there really aren't these adaptive products on the market,” says Nicole Lomerson, a mom with cerebral palsy and a researcher at the National Research Center for Parents with Disabilities at Brandeis University. “But disabled parents are really excellent problem solvers, and we find a way.”

“We modify things. We make things work,” says Kara Ayers, PhD, associate director of the University of Cincinnati Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities, a researcher at the National Research Center for Parents with Disabilities, and mother of three.