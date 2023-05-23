When Laurie Syphard’s oldest child was 18 months old, her lip swelled up after eating a veggie burger. “It looked like someone had punched her in the mouth,” says Syphard. Food allergy tests showed her daughter was allergic to tree nuts. Then a few years later, Syphard’s second child got her own allergy diagnosis at an even younger age: 9 months.

“We changed her diaper after making our oldest a peanut butter sandwich, and there was some residue on our hands,” says Syphard. Her baby broke out in hives. The allergist confirmed a significant peanut allergy.

Syphard says finding out both her daughters had severe food allergies was overwhelming. “It felt like I did something wrong,” she says.

Kelly Cleary, MD, an emergency room pediatrician and senior director of education and support programs at Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE), is an allergy mom herself. She agrees that learning your child is allergic to certain foods is an “anxiety-provoking diagnosis.”