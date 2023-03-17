How Do I Take Care of My Baby’s Natural Hair? A new baby can bring so much joy, and also a long list of things to learn. Keeping their cute little tresses intact is one. If you have an infant (ages 12 months and under) with natural hair, there are a few things to keep in mind. “When it comes to your baby’s hair, less is more,” says Candice Jones, MD, an Orlando pediatrician and mom of two. It can be tempting to want to focus on the fun part of their hair, such as styling and snapping pics. Instead, focus on the health of your baby’s hair, Jones says. Start with these tips.

Watch the Washing Daily washing for babies (and some adults) can strip natural oils. So stick to a weekly wash unless you notice your little one’s hair is getting oily. Then try twice per week. Natural hair texture can vary from baby to baby and among siblings.

If your baby has a tightly curled hair pattern, it may be on the dry side and you may not want to wash as often, Jones says. If your baby has looser curls, you may be able to get away with an extra wash or two per week. Let their hair’s texture guide you. Your technique also matters when giving your baby a shampoo. “You want to avoid massaging the scalp too briskly,” says DiAnne Davis, MD, a dermatologist in Dallas who’s treated people of all ages. “Too harsh of a scrub can irritate baby’s delicate hair follicles.”