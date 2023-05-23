When your baby has a food allergy or digestive condition that means cutting certain foods out of their diet, they may get fewer of certain nutrients they need for proper growth and development as a result. But with the right monitoring and intentional nutritional replacements, your food-restricted baby can continue to thrive.

Signs of Deficiencies The best way to know if your baby is getting the nutrition they need is by keeping up with regular checkups with your pediatrician, who looks for all the markers of proper development. “Growth parameters are routinely recorded and tracked by your health care team using growth curves for weight, length, and head circumference,” says Michael Pistiner, MD, director of food allergy advocacy, education and prevention at MassGeneral Hospital for Children. If your pediatrician suspects any delays in your baby’s progress, they can make dietary suggestions to help bump up any shortages they suspect. They may also recommend you work with more nutritional support, like a registered dietitian.

“The first year is an important time for neurodevelopment and growth,” says Pistiner, who’s also a spokesperson and member of the Medical Scientific Council of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). “Poor growth, including poor weight gain, can be a sign of poor nutrition.” Your doctor may also order blood tests to look for levels of certain nutrients. You may see physical changes from low levels in certain nutrients, he says. “Iron and B12 deficiency can cause anemia that presents as paleness and irritability,” he says. “Vitamin D deficiency causes rickets that presents as bone abnormalities like bowing of legs, frontal bossing, and poor growth; and calcium deficiency can cause issues with bone health called osteomalacia, potentially causing bone pain and increasing the chance of fractures.” Without enough zinc, your baby’s body will have a harder time healing wounds. Low vitamin A levels can cause cloudy corneas.