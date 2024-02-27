Babies can be pretty gassy. It's common for them to pass gas 13-21 times each day! Why so much? Infants have plenty of chances to swallow air, like when they:

Eat, whether food comes from a breast or bottle

Suck a pacifier

Cry

When air gets trapped in your baby's belly, you may notice that they:

Burp

Get fussy

Are bloated

Cry

Fart

Have a hard tummy

Sometimes, gassy babies might seem like they're seriously uncomfortable or in pain. How can you know if there's another problem?

"If your baby is generally happy and only fusses for a few seconds while passing gas, that's a sign that it's normal," says pediatrician Jennifer Shu, MD. "Even if they turn red and make noise, it doesn't mean that it bothers them. If they're happy in between episodes and not too distressed during them, there's probably nothing wrong."

Know that as your baby's digestive tract grows, the gas will become less of a problem for both of you.