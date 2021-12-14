If baby burp cloths are in heavy rotation at your house, you might wonder whether all’s well in your baby’s GI tract. But spitting up, also called gastroesophageal reflux (GER), is a typical part of babyhood. If your infant is eating well, growing, and not in pain, there’s no reason to worry about it.

“Stomach content coming back up into the esophagus is a normal physiologic process in everyone -- even adults -- that happens multiple times per day,” says Andrew Singer, MD, assistant clinical professor of pediatric gastroenterology at University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

DID YOU KNOW? Most of the time, babies with reflux get better as they get older and when their formula is thickened.

Reflux happens often in babies because the muscle that separates their esophagus from their stomach (the lower esophageal sphincter) isn’t yet strong enough to keep contents inside their tummy. And with feedings every 2-3 hours, there’s almost constantly something there to come up.

“It's just very easy for things to sneak up into the esophagus where they're not intended to be,” Singer says.

As babies get older, the lower esophageal sphincter stays tightly closed except when they swallow, and food and liquids stay in the stomach where they belong.