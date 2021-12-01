When to Call a Pediatrician

It's 2 a.m. Your baby is crying and you can’t soothe them. They have a fever and a stuffed nose. Do you call the pediatrician, or do you wait until morning?

New parenthood is full of uncertainty. When you're a first-time parent, it's easy to second-guess every decision you make.

"It can be hard sometimes to know when or when not to call," says Katie Lockwood, MD, a pediatrician at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "I reassure parents to follow their instincts. If something doesn't feel right or if they're not sure if something is normal or not, pediatrician offices would rather you err on the side of calling us."

A few key symptoms can be your guide as you decide whether to grab your phone and call your pediatrician.