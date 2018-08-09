Breastfeeding May Lower Moms' Stroke Risk Later

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 22, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- There are a host of health benefits that breastfeeding brings to a baby, but a new study suggests it may also lower a mom's stroke risk later in life.

The research found that women who breastfeed have a 23 percent lower risk of stroke after menopause. The link was even stronger among black women, who had a 48 percent lower risk of postmenopausal stroke.

The study also found that the longer women breastfed, the lower their stroke risk.

"Breastfeeding is one of many factors that could help protect against stroke," said study author Lisette Jacobson. She's an assistant professor at the University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita.

Stroke is the fourth leading cause of death among U.S. women aged 65 and older, the researchers said. It's the third leading cause of death among older Hispanic and black women in the United States.

Known ways to prevent stroke include eating a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, getting regular exercise, not smoking, limiting the amount of alcohol you drink, and controlling chronic medical conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new study looked at more than 80,000 women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative observational study. Their average age was nearly 64, and all had given birth to one or more children.

Fifty-eight percent reported ever breastfeeding. Fifty-one percent of those women breastfed from one to six months, and 22 percent did so for seven to 12 months. Twenty-seven percent of women breastfed for more than a year.

Among the entire study group, 2,700 women had a stroke during nearly 13 years of follow-up, the findings showed.

After adjusting the data to account for other stroke risk factors, such as age and family history, the researchers found that women who breastfed for any length of time had a 23 percent lower risk of stroke. Women who breastfed for one to six months had a reduced risk of 19 percent, while women who breastfed for more than six months had a reduced risk of about one-quarter.