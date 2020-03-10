It's OK if Baby Doesn't Sleep Through at 6 Months

MONDAY, Nov. 12, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- If your 6-month-old still wakes up at 2 a.m., a new study suggests you don't lose any additional sleep worrying about it.

Even if she's still not getting six to eight hours of uninterrupted shut-eye at night by her first birthday, it doesn't mean your baby isn't developing normally.

And, rest assured, it probably won't hurt your child's thinking, language or motor skills later on, Canadian researchers report.

"If you've been told by your nurse or a friend that your baby should be sleeping through, on top of being tired, you probably feel like a failure," said study author Marie-Helene Pennestri, an assistant professor of psychology at McGill University in Montreal.

"Sleeping through the night is a developmental process, like walking or talking -- it's not straightforward," she added. "There's a wide variation when an infant will sleep through."

Though new parents often expect baby to sleep through the night by 6 months of age, a large percentage do not, the study revealed. In fact, many healthy, typically developing babies still don't at 12 months of age.

At 6 months old, 38 percent of babies in the study weren't yet sleeping at least six straight hours at night and 57 percent weren't staying asleep eight hours, according to their mothers' reports.

At 12 months, 28 percent still weren't sleeping six hours straight, and 43 percent weren't sleeping eight hours.

Though babies who slept through the night were less likely to be breast-fed, the study does not prove a cause-and-effect relationship, Pennestri said.

The researchers also found no evidence of later developmental lags in babies who woke at night -- and no increased risk for depression among their mothers.

"Sleeping enough is important -- everybody knows that," Pennestri said. "But there's a clear distinction between sleeping through the night and total sleep duration, which is total sleep during the night and the day. It's important to talk about sleep so parents can have more realistic expectations."

Between 4 and 11 months of age, babies need 12 to 15 hours of shut-eye, according to the National Sleep Foundation. For most, that includes two to three naps a day.