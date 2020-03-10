MONDAY, Dec. 10, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Infants born addicted to opioids may be more likely to have smaller heads that might hinder their development, new research suggests.

"Babies chronically exposed to opiates [during pregnancy] had a head size about a centimeter smaller" than babies born to moms not using drugs, said lead researcher Dr. Craig Towers. He's an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology with the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

These infants had three times higher odds of a head size that fell within the lowest 10 percent of all babies in the study, results showed.

Prior research has shown that infants born with smaller heads typically have a higher rate of mental health and developmental problems, Towers said.

The findings call into question treatment standards for pregnant women addicted to heroin or other opioids.

Addicted women are now placed onto drug maintenance therapy and given methadone or buprenorphine throughout their pregnancy to replace the street drugs they've been taking, Towers said.

Medical societies such as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have recommended this approach because weaning a pregnant woman off narcotics could cause her to relapse and overdose, harming or killing herself and the fetus.

"What we're recommending these moms do, which is get on methadone and buprenorphine, may result in a smaller head size of the baby," Towers said. "This is going to have to make us re-look at what we're doing."

Previous studies already have indicated that babies born addicted to opioids -- a condition called neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) -- might be born with smaller heads due to their drug exposure, Towers said.

But those studies struggled to separate the effect of opioids from the potential role of other exposures the fetus might have endured. These expecting moms often also drink, smoke and take prescribed and illicit substances, Towers said.

To nail this down, Towers and his colleagues followed 858 babies from gestation to birth and beyond. About half of the infants were born with NAS. All of the pregnancies were managed at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.