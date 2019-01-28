Pumped Breast Milk Falls Short of Direct Nursing

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 13, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Pumped breast milk might not be quite as good as milk that comes directly from Mom's breast, a new study suggests.

Researchers found that breast milk from women who pumped tended to have more potentially bad bacteria -- and less abundance and diversity of friendly germs -- than milk from women who only fed their infants from the breast.

The study is the latest step in a newer area of research: What determines the makeup of bacteria in breast milk, and what are the potential effects on babies' health?

"Until about 10 years ago, it was assumed that breast milk is sterile," explained senior researcher Meghan Azad.

However, the human body is teeming with resident bacteria and other germs. And research is beginning to illuminate how those "bugs" -- particularly ones in the gut -- affect body processes and disease risks.

Some of those studies have focused on breast milk, finding that it actually contains an abundance of bacteria, according to Azad. But that leaves a lot of questions unanswered, including: Where do those bacteria come from? And what factors make breast milk from one woman different from another's?

One theory is that bacteria "migrate" from the mother's intestinal tract to her breast milk, said Azad, an assistant professor of pediatrics and child health at the University of Manitoba in Canada.

But there could be other factors at work, she said. The new findings suggest that the way breast milk is delivered -- directly or by pumping -- is one of those factors.

The researchers analyzed breast milk samples from nearly 400 mothers a few months after they'd given birth. A wide variation in microbial balance was found among the samples, Azad said.

But the one factor that was consistently associated with that microbial composition was the mode of feeding -- whether moms only fed their babies from the breast, or used pumped milk.

Milk from moms who pumped tended to be higher in certain bacterial families that can sometimes cause infections, such as Stenotrophomonas and Pseudomonadaceae.