Baby in Your Room? Yes. Baby in Your Bed? No.

MONDAY, Feb. 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Parents have long been told that babies should sleep in their own crib to reduce the risk of sudden unexpected infant death (SUID), yet nearly 1 in 5 infant are still sleeping in their parent's bed, a new study finds.

To decrease the risk of SUID, or sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that parents share their room with their baby until at least 6 months, and ideally to 1 year. The AAP also advises against bed-sharing, but new parents may be getting varying advice on bed-sharing from their pediatricians, the study suggested.

About 59% of new moms said they intended to share rooms without bed-sharing. But only 45% of those who said they planned to only room-share had done so in the past two weeks.

"We found a lot of mothers are bed-sharing despite AAP recommendations to room-share without bed-sharing," said study lead author Dr. Ann Kellams, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Virginia.

Kellams said there are several reasons parents might still choose to bring baby to their bed. "There is a subset of people that really feel like bed-sharing is necessary for breastfeeding and, culturally, infants routinely sharing the bed is sometimes the social norm," she said. And, she noted there are some families that just don't have a separate safe place for the baby to sleep.

Why is it so important to keep baby out of your bed? "We worry about accidental suffocation. In our Western society, we love soft pillow-top mattresses and cozy thick comforters and pillows. Those things pose a risk of smothering and strangulation. People think they'll wake up, but when babies suffocate, it's usually a very quiet, silent event," Kellams explained.

Dr. Jillian Parekh, a pediatrician at Children's Hospital at Montefiore said that bed-sharing is one of the biggest risk factors for SUID. She was not involved with the study.

"Adults rolling over or something covering the baby's mouth can suffocate, but even just sleeping next to other people leads to lower oxygen levels that put babies at a higher risk," Parekh said.