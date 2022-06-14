On a summer morning in 2013, Jeffrey Brown dropped off his 6-year-old son, Grant, at a local summer camp in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The family had just come into town from Cambridge, Massachusetts, to visit friends. In addition to a week filled with barbecues, a Durham Bulls baseball game, and other summer fun, Grant was excited to attend a neighborhood day camp.

A few hours later, Brown got the call.

“They said that Grant was receiving CPR after being found in the pool,” Brown says.

But the CPR would come too late, and Grant died soon afterward.

Brown had been hesitant about “pool time” at the camp because Grant wasn’t a strong swimmer. He only agreed after camp administration assured him that an on-duty lifeguard watched the pool at all times and that children who couldn’t swim were confined to shallow water.

Video surveillance would later show this to be partly true, says Brown. There was a lifeguard on duty – a single lifeguard to watch a pool crowded with about 60 children. Counselors tried to help, but in a pool filled with that many children, it was hard to keep up with everyone, and Grant found his way into deeper water.